Hempen scores 13 to lead No. 20 Arizona State by Colorado 55-51

Katie Hempen scored 13 points and No. 20 Arizona State snapped a three-game losing streak with a 55-51 win over Colorado Friday night.

Kelsey Moos broke a tie at 49 on a basket with 1:04 to go, before Hempen added a pair of free throws following a Colorado turnover for a 53-49 lead with 33 seconds remaining.

Arielle Roberson's basket cut the lead to 53-51 with 23 seconds left, and the Buffaloes had a chance to tie or take the lead after Arizona State (21-6, 10-5 Pac-12) missed the front end of a 1-and-1. But strong Sun Devil defense prevented Colorado from a good look. Deja Mann secured the win, making two free throws with 4 seconds remaining.

Jen Reese led Colorado (14-12, 4-11) with 18 points. Lexy Kresl added 11.

Arizona State rebounded at home after dropping road contests to rival Arizona and ranked foes Stanford and California.