Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Sports
Published
Last Update January 8, 2015

Hempen scores 13 to lead No. 20 Arizona State by Colorado 55-51

By | Associated Press

TEMPE, Ariz. – Katie Hempen scored 13 points and No. 20 Arizona State snapped a three-game losing streak with a 55-51 win over Colorado Friday night.

Kelsey Moos broke a tie at 49 on a basket with 1:04 to go, before Hempen added a pair of free throws following a Colorado turnover for a 53-49 lead with 33 seconds remaining.

Arielle Roberson's basket cut the lead to 53-51 with 23 seconds left, and the Buffaloes had a chance to tie or take the lead after Arizona State (21-6, 10-5 Pac-12) missed the front end of a 1-and-1. But strong Sun Devil defense prevented Colorado from a good look. Deja Mann secured the win, making two free throws with 4 seconds remaining.

Jen Reese led Colorado (14-12, 4-11) with 18 points. Lexy Kresl added 11.

Arizona State rebounded at home after dropping road contests to rival Arizona and ranked foes Stanford and California.