Helton hits his first spring HR, leads Rockies to 5-1 win over Reds

Todd Helton hit his first home run of the spring, a two-run shot off Johnny Cueto, to lead the Colorado Rockies to a 5-1 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Friday night.

The 39-year old Helton had one hit in his first seven at-bats this spring before connecting for a two-run shot.

Cueto became the first Reds pitcher to go six innings this spring. The right-hander appears to be fully recovered from the strained oblique that knocked him out of the Division Series against the Giants in October. He allowed three runs and five hits while striking out five and walking none.

Colorado's Jeff Francis gave up four hits, including a single to Cueto, in five scoreless innings against his former team.

Dexter Fowler doubled to open the game for Colorado and came around to score on two ground outs.

Ben Paulsen hit a two-run home run off Armando Galarraga.