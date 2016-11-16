Hellebuyck stops 27 shots to help Jets beat Blackhawks 4-0

next Image 1 of 3

Connor Hellebuyck finally made the statement he was looking for all season.

Hellebuyck made 27 saves for his first shutout of the season, rookie Patrik Laine scored his NHL-leading 12th goal and the Winnipeg Jets beat the division-leading Chicago Blackhawks 4-0 on Tuesday night.

"I've been chasing it for a while and now I got the monkey off my back," Hellebuyck said.

The second year player got his third NHL shutout in a pivotal win for the second-place Jets.

"The statement," he said, "was that we've figured it out and now we know how to play and now we know we can play it."

Rookie defenseman Josh Morrissey scored his first career goal, while forwards Chris Thorburn and Nic Petan got their first scores of the season for the second-place Jets.

Nikolaj Ehlers had two assists, helping Winnipeg stretch its points streak to five games.

Chicago goalie Corey Crawford was replaced by Scott Darling after letting in four goals on 22 shots. Darling made two saves.

It was the first of five games between the Central Division foes this season.

The Blackhawks had points in each of their previous 11 games. It was their first game in a season-high seven-game road trip.

Morrissey beat Crawford at 6:26 of the first period when his one-timer from the high slot went through the goalie's legs.

"You dream of that one in the driveway, basement and the outdoor rink," Morrissey said. "To finally be able to get that and see it go in was something special."

It was only the 11th even-strength goal Crawford had allowed this season.

Morrissey finished the period in the penalty box after he was called for charging against Hawks wing Vinnie Hinostroza with 26 seconds left, but Chicago couldn't take advantage of the extra man.

The Hawks got two more power plays early in the middle period, including a two-man advantage for 1:07.

Winnipeg handled the puck often in the short-handed situation and got a standing ovation from the crowd at MTS Centre after the second penalty expired.

The Jets had their first power play midway through the scoreless second, but couldn't add to their 1-0 lead.

Chicago outshot Winnipeg 20-13 after two periods.

Thorburn scored at 4:41 of the third period with a surprise shot. The veteran got the puck along the boards, spun around and shot at the net. The puck went high past Crawford for the 2-0 lead.

Laine scored after Dustin Byfuglien's wraparound attempt went off a stick and Laine got the puck and flipped it by Crawford at 8:32.

Eleven seconds later, Petan scored his first of the season when he missed shooting a loose puck but his second attempt beat Crawford.

"It was a tough few minutes, just (the puck) kind of going in off everything, finding its way through," Crawford said. "I mean, that happens in games.

"We've put together a good string of games, solid hockey. We played good tonight. They didn't really have much. Like I said, it was a tough few minutes, but we can forget about that one for sure."

Winnipeg coach Paul Maurice, whose squad is now 6-0 when leading after two periods, said it was their best game this season.

"They're a good team," Maurice said of Chicago. "They changed gears on us a bit at the end of the second and we found a way to come back."

NOTES: Chicago had scored at least two goals in each of its previous games this season. ... Blackhawks D Duncan Keith played in his 850th career NHL game.

UP NEXT

Blackhawks: At Calgary on Friday night in the second game of a seven-game trip through Canada and California.

Jets: At Philadelphia on Thursday night in the opener of a five-game trip.