Helicopter football drop ahead of Utah state championship game goes viral

If the NFL was ever looking for new ideas to spice up how it determines which team starts the game with the ball, it could look to the Utah 1A Eight-Player State Championship.

The game between Rich High School and Monticello High School went viral as a helicopter was seen flying over the field, hovering over midfield and dropping a football to let the captain scrap for possession.

Kansas City Chiefs running backs coach Porter Ellett posted a video on his X account showing the helicopter flying toward the field.

"My nephew is playing for the state title today. Instead of a coin toss, they drop the game ball from a helicopter and let the captains fight for it. Bring it to the league @NFL" Ellett wrote in the post.

It was later clarified that the traditional coin toss took place before the ball drop.

Rich won the game over Monticello 50-14, but fans could not get enough of the idea of dropping a football on the field and letting two players fight for the football.

It reminded some of the original Xtreme Football League and how it decided possession when the league first started.

The coin toss was replaced with a scramble that saw one player from each team sprint to recover a football place 20 yards away. However, the XFL’s first injury occurred on the scramble, and critics panned it from the beginning.