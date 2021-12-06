Heisman Trophy finalists revealed: 3 quarterbacks, defensive lineman set for New York City

The Heisman Trophy finalists for the 2021 season were revealed Monday night.

There will be four college football stars in New York City waiting to see if they will hear their name called for the most prestigious trophy in the sport.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett, Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud were named as finalists.

Young is a sophomore for the Crimson Tide and elevated his stature with an incredible performance to help the team win the SEC Championship over Georgia on Saturday. He was 26-for-44 with three touchdown passes and a rushing touchdown. He also had 421 passing yards. For the entire season, Young has 4,322 passing yards (4th in NCAA) and 43 touchdown passes (2nd in NCAA) in 2021.

The only finalist who rivaled Young statistically is the Panthers star. Pickett led Pittsburgh to an ACC title with a win Saturday night against Wake Forest. He was 20-for-33 with 253 passing yards and two touchdown passes in the game. Pickett is fifth in the nation with 4,319 passing yards and third with 42 touchdown passes. Pickett’s season has earned him some recognition as a top prospect for the upcoming NFL Draft.

ALABAMA’S ‘OFF’ SEASON BECOMES ‘2-GAME SEASON’ FOR NO. 1 BEHIND QB SURGEON BRYCE YOUNG

Hutchinson became one of the top defensive linemen over the course of the season. The Michigan star is second in the nation with 14 sacks. He also has 58 combined tackles and has proved to be able to change the game by putting pressure on opposing quarterbacks. He helped Michigan beat Stroud and Ohio State during their journey to a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Stroud has been a surprising star for the Buckeyes. Stroud has 3,862 passing yards and 38 touchdown passes this season. He helped keep Ohio State in contention for a spot in the College Football Playoff before the Michigan loss. He was also propelled forward thanks to two stud receivers in Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Heisman Trophy presentation is set for Saturday night in New York City.