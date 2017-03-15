Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

NHL
Published
Last Update March 17, 2017

Hedman scores in OT, Lightning top Sens 2-1 for 4th straight

By | Associated Press
  • 178105f9-
    Image 1 of 3

    Tampa Bay Lightning's Victor Hedman (77) celebrates with teammates Ondrei Palat (18) and Jonathan Drouoin (27) after his game winning goal in overtime NHL hockey action against the Ottawa Senators, in Ottawa, Tuesday March 14, 2017. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP) (The Associated Press)

  • 4b5a2175-
    Image 2 of 3

    Tampa Bay Lightning's Gabriel Dumont (61) tries to get the puck past Ottawa Senators' goalie Mike Condon (1) during third period NHL hockey action in Ottawa, Tuesday March 14, 2017. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP) (The Associated Press)

  • 567b5cd1-
    Image 3 of 3

    Ottawa Senators' Zack Smith (15) vies for the puck with Tampa Bay Lightning's Adam Erne (73) and Luke Witkowski (28) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Ottawa, Ontario, Tuesday, March 14, 2017. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP) (The Associated Press)

OTTAWA, Ontario – Victor Hedman scored with 55 seconds on the clock in overtime and the Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Ottawa Senators 2-1 on Tuesday night for their fourth straight victory.

Tampa Bay finally beat Ottawa goalie Mike Condon, who made 35 saves and was nothing short of spectacular at times. Still, the Senators had their six-game winning streak snapped.

Brayden Point also scored for the Lightning, and Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 31 shots. Tampa Bay is tied with the New York Islanders for the final playoff berth in the Eastern Conference, one point in front of Toronto.

The Islanders currently hold the tiebreaker following a 3-2 victory in overtime at Carolina on Tuesday night. The Maple Leafs lost 7-2 at Florida and fell out of playoff position.

Tommy Wingels scored for the Senators.