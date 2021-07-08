Expand / Collapse search
Heat legend Dwyane Wade emotional while visiting Surfside condo memorial

While at the memorial, Wade wrote a touching message to support the families

Daniel Canova
By Daniel Canova | Fox News
Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade visited the memorial that was set up to honor the victims of the Surfside condo building collapse, and he was visibly emotional while meeting with the people leading the search and recovery efforts on Thursday.

While at the memorial, Wade wrote a touching message to support those families who were impacted by the tragedy.

"Sending prayer, love, strength and healing," Wade wrote via TMZ Sports. He also signed his name and added "Miami Heat" below it.

Wade, a soon-to-be Hall of Famer, also addressed the South Florida Urban Search and Rescue team. He gave a motivational speech and thanked everyone involved for their service and helping out.

Wade was the fifth-overall pick in the 2003 NBA Draft. In his third season, he led the Heat to their first championship in franchise history, and he was honored as the 2006 NBA Finals MVP. Wade finished his career as a three-time NBA champion and 13-time NBA All-Star.

Current Heat guard Tyler Herro and Miami Dolphins players Jaylen Waddle and Jerome Baker were among some of the athletes who pitched in to help over the last few weeks.

Dan Canova is a Sports Reporter for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @DanCanova