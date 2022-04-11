Heat's Bam Adebayo has been placed into COVID protocols

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Miami Heat forward Bam Adebayo has entered the NBA’s Health and Safety protocols, Legion Hoops says. Mind boggling that the NBA is still testing and removing COVID-positive players when they’re in no danger from this virus. We’re potentially impacting playoff series when we spent the past two years claiming to prioritize science.

This is the first COVID issue we’ve seen in the NBA since Phoenix Suns’ star guard Devin Booker sat a week back in March. The timing here seems a little fishy considering the Heat kick off their first round playoff series April 16, according to NBA.com.

As far as what the Heat potentially lose on the floor is a Defensive Player Of The Year candidate that sets the tone every night. Sure, Jimmy Butler is arguably the team’s most popular player as more of a scorer, but taking out their defensive anchor over outdated protocols is nothing short of pathetic.

And we would guess when Adebayo would return — it’s just that the NBA makes up new rules by the week. Sometimes a player will test positive and miss two weeks like they have cooties then a month later commissioner Adam Silver claims they’re testing players for "potency" to determine a timeline. No consistency to be found.

NBA ratings are in the gutter already so they better make up an excuse to get their best players on the court. This league is already hard to watch as is and forcing a 6-foot-9 specimen with five percent body fat to sit out to save grandma won’t help. The Heat’s All-Star averaged 19.1 points and 10.1 rebounds this season to go along with being a menace to opposing guards at the rim. Figure it out, NBA.