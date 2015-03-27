Head of Olympic legacy company steps down

The London Legacy Development Corporation says that its chief executive has decided to step down after the 2012 London Olympics.

Andrew Altman leaves the corporation as it enters a new phase of construction, after leading the organization while it drew plans to transform the 500 acre Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.

Altman says he left after accomplishing his goal of creating a new master plan for 10 million square feet (nearly a million square meters) of development as well as five new residential neighborhoods.

Altman said Tuesday he was proud to lead the project that will transform the face of London and be a "spectacular example of city-building the world over."

The games start on July 27 and end Aug. 12.

Altman's replacement, Daniel Moylan, took over earlier in the week.