Hawks welcome Pelicans to Atlanta

(SportsNetwork.com) - Anthony Davis and the New Orleans Pelicans will pay a visit to the Atlanta Hawks Friday night at Philips Arena.

Davis is second in the NBA in scoring with 25.4 points per game and is pulling down 11.2 rebounds, both team highs. He is listed as questionable Friday with an illness.

The Pelicans have alternated results over the previous six games and dropped a 99-89 decision to the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday. Davis had 14 points and nine rebounds, while Tyreke Evans and Ryan Anderson scored 22 and 20 points, respectively, for New Orleans.

"We just didn't play any kind of team basketball tonight," Pelicans coach Monty Williams said. "They just outplayed us."

Sacramento was led by 22 points from DeMarcus Cousins and Omri Casspi, and shot 48.1 percent.

The Hawks had a two-game winning streak stopped with Wednesday's 126-115 setback to the Toronto Raptors in the opener of a four-game homestand. DeMar DeRozan scored 27 points and Kyle Lowry deposited 14 with 13 assists for the Eastern Conference-leading Raptors.

Jeff Teague scored 24 points and handed out 12 assists, Al Horford chipped in 23 points and nine rebounds, Kyle Korver sank four 3-pointers en route to 19 points.

"They just made plays," said Teague, who is averaging 25.8 points over the last four games. "Made some tough shots. Got some key offensive rebounds."

The Hawks shot 51.2 percent and were outscored, 35-27, in the fourth quarter. They sit fifth in the NBA with a 46.6 field goal percentage and are 5-2 at Philips Arena.

Atlanta will also host Charlotte and Boston on the homestand, and lost both matchups with New Orleans last season. The Pelicans are 10-5 in the last 15 meetings against the Hawks, losers in three straight at home in this series.

Hawks guard and defensive specialist Thabo Sefolosha is questionable versus New Orleans with an illness. The first-year Hawk did not play against Toronto and is posting an average of 5.8 points and 5.0 rebounds.