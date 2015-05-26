Hawks rout Nets in Game 6, advance to ECSF

Brooklyn, NY (SportsNetwork.com) - The Brooklyn faithful stunningly looked on as the Atlanta Hawks turned a semi-competitive game into a rout in a matter of minutes.

They finally played like the best team in the East.

The top-seeded Hawks cruised into the Eastern Conference semifinals Friday, using a strong start to the second half to defeat the Nets 111-87 in Game 6 of their first-round series on Friday night.

Paul Millsap had 25 points, nine rebounds and six assists, Kyle Korver knocked down six 3-pointers and scored 20 points to go with eight boards and Jeff Teague dished out 13 assists for Atlanta, which will play the Washington Wizards in the next round.

The fifth-seeded Wizards swept the Toronto Raptors in the first round. Game 1 is Sunday in Atlanta.

The Hawks are 0-15 all-time in the semifinal round.

A six-point halftime advantage rose to 26 following a 23-3 Atlanta run to begin the third quarter. Korver knocked down three of his triples during the near six-minute surge, including one to cap it that opened up a 74-48 advantage.

The Hawks, who led by as many as 28, outscored the Nets 41-21 in the third.

"You could just see they had the wave of momentum that they weren't going to let up," Nets coach Lionel Hollins said.

Game 6 was the first time that a road team won a game in the series.

"We didn't play that well the first three games. I didn't think we had our edge," Korver said. "I think coming here and losing two kind of woke of us."

Atlanta shot 50.6 percent (43-of-85) from the floor and sunk 13-of-32 attempts from beyond the arc. It tallied 34 assists on its 43 made field goals.

Brook Lopez posted 19 points and seven rebounds to lead Brooklyn, which finished 38-44 during the regular season.

Korver finished off a 9-0 spurt with a triple to help the Hawks race out to a 20-10 margin, and DeMarre Carroll's 3 at the first quarter buzzer staked them to a 36-23 cushion.

Joe Johnson nailed a trey to concluded a 14-4 burst to begin the second and pull the Nets within 40-37. Johnson also knocked down a jumper in the waning seconds of the half to make it 51-45 at the break.

Atlanta was up 92-66 after three and cruised to the easy triumph in the final frame.

Game Notes

The Hawks won the season series over the Wizards 3-1 ... The Nets fell to 5-1 in Game 6 of a first-round series ... Atlanta held a 23-2 advantage in fastbreak points ... Carroll, who finished with 20 points, netted at least 20 for the fourth straight game.