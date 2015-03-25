Hawks optimistic guard Lou Williams will be ready for training camp following knee surgery

The Atlanta Hawks say they are optimistic guard Lou Williams will be ready for training camp following reconstructive surgery on his right knee.

Williams' surgery was performed on Thursday in Gulf Breeze, Fla., by Dr. James Andrews, leaving about eight months before the start of next season's training camp. The Hawks say they are basing their optimism on the success of other athletes who have had surgery to repair torn anterior cruciate ligaments, including Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson.

Williams tore the ligament in the Hawks' game at Brooklyn on Jan. 18, ending his season.

Williams was the Hawks' third-leading scorer with an average of 14.1 points. He signed with the Hawks as a free agent after averaging a career-best 14.9 points with Philadelphia last season.