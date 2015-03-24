Hawks hold off Pistons

Atlanta, GA (SportsNetwork.com) - Jeff Teague had 28 points and six assists as the Atlanta Hawks grabbed a 99-89 win over the Detroit Pistons on Friday.

Paul Millsap had 15 points and 12 rebounds while Al Horford scored 14 points for the Hawks, who had lost their previous two coming in.

"The point of emphasis is getting rebounds, coach stressed, getting down and dirty," said Atlanta forward DeMarre Carroll. "We can be too soft sometimes. It has to be a team effort."

Josh Smith scored 16 points with eight rebounds and five assists while D.J. Augustin gave 14 points and five boards for the Pistons, who have lost their past four.

"We're just in a shooting slump right now," said Smith. "We're getting open looks and shots at the basket. We just got to slow down and not rush it."

Greg Monroe tipped in a shot at the buzzer to end the third quarter with Detroit trailing 74-64.

The Pistons then opened the final frame with the first 10 points as Augustin scored the final four to tie the game at 74-all with 8 1/2 minutes to play in the game.

Atlanta took the lead back and held an 89-80 advantage after Kyle Korver hit a short bucket and Jeff Teague followed with a 3-pointer to give the team a nine-point lead with under five minutes to play.

That proved to be the back-breaker as the Hawks' lead grew as high as 10 down the stretch.

A 10-2 run from Atlanta in the first quarter paved the way for the team to take a 29-25 lead into the second quarter, hold a 50-40 lead at the break.

Atlanta led by as many as 19 in the third quarter before taking a 10-point lead into the final 12 minutes.

Game Notes

Carroll, who had 10 points and seven rebounds, had missed the previous four games with a groin strain ... Detroit plays in Milwaukee on Tuesday ... Atlanta plays at Washington on Tuesday ... These teams split four games last season ... Monroe finished with 10 points in the game ... Korver had 12 points, four rebounds and four assists.