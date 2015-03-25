Hawks GM Danny Ferry fined for inappropriate interaction with officials after loss to Celtics

Atlanta Hawks general manager Danny Ferry has been fined $15,000 by the NBA for inappropriate interaction with game officials following Saturday night's game against the Boston Celtics.

The fine was announced Monday by Stu Jackson, the league's executive vice president of basketball operations.

The Hawks led the Celtics by 19 points before losing 89-81. The Hawks were outscored 33-9 in the third quarter en route to their third straight loss.