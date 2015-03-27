Hasek becomes Czech champion at 45

PRAGUE (AP) — Even at age 45, Dominik Hasek is still dominating in goal.

Hasek led his hometown club HC Eaton Pardubice to the Czech league title on Thursday. Pardubice beat HC Vitkovice Steel 3-2 in overtime in Ostrava to sweep the finals 4-0.

"This is something extraordinary," Hasek said. "A fantastic feeling. I'm absolutely delighted."

Hasek credited his teammates and club officials: "This is a job done by many people."

His teammates chanted "Hasan, Hasan," Hasek's nickname, in the locker room after the game.

Hasek came out of retirement last year to play for his former club in the Czech league in the town where he was born and started his career.

Known as the "Dominator" in the NHL, Hasek retired after he won the Stanley Cup with the Detroit Red Wings for the second time in 2008. Hasek won the Hart Trophy twice as the NHL's Most Valuable Player and took home the Vezina six times as the league's top goalie.

He previously retired in 2002 after winning his first Stanley Cup with Detroit but rejoined the NHL in the 2003-04 season. He also led the Czech Republic to a gold medal at 1998 Nagano Olympics.

"He is still as good as in the old days in Nagano," Vitkovice coach Alois Hadamczik said. "If I didn't know how old he is, I would guess he's 30."

Also, his playoff performances may convince Czech coach Vladimir Ruzicka to pick him for next month's world championships in Germany.