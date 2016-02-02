Harvick back to FOX Sports NASCAR XFINITY booth

Former NASCAR Sprint Cup Series champion Kevin Harvick is scheduled to return as race analyst for FOX Sports' coverage of the NASCAR XFINITY Series in 2016, beginning with the season opener from Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, Feb. 20 (3:30 PM ET) on FS1.

The 2014 champion was the first of five NASCAR Sprint Cup Series drivers in 2015 to rotate in the FOX and FS1 booth for FOX Sports' inaugural year of NASCAR XFINITY Series coverage. Harvick, who called three races for FOX in 2015, also kicked off his roster of races at Daytona last year. In 2016, offers analysis at Daytona alongside play-by-play announcer Adam Alexander and analyst Michael Waltrip

"I'm excited to be back in the booth in Daytona for the biggest XFINITY race of the year," said Harvick, driver of the No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Chevrolet. "I really enjoyed calling the races last year, and I look forward to working with everyone at FOX again."



Announcements regarding additional Cup Series drivers in the FOX NASCAR booth for XFINITY Series races are forthcoming. In 2015, Harvick rotated with four other fellow NASCAR Sprint Cup Series drivers to call 12 of 14 NASCAR XFINITY Series races carried by FOX Sports -- four-time champion and current FOX NASCAR analyst Jeff Gordon, 2012 champ Brad Keselowski, Danica Patrick and Clint Bowyer.

This season, FOX Sports airs the first 14 NASCAR XFINITY Series of the year. FS1 telecasts 10 of the events while FOX broadcasts the races from Phoenix, Talladega, Dover and Pocono.