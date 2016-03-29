Harvey on track for opener after passing bladder blood clot

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) New York Mets ace Matt Harvey remains on track to start Sunday night's opener at Kansas City after passing a blood clot in his bladder.

''I guess it started with a bladder infection that created a blood clot in the bladder,'' Harvey said Tuesday. ''Passed it yesterday. It wasn't a great first day of my 27th birthday, but I cleared that and we had a little procedure done this morning just to go in and check the bladder, and everything was clear. I'm cleared to go, cleared to do some minor activities today, and then we'll be back to normal tomorrow.''

He started to feel discomfort Sunday and said it worsened through the night. Harvey reported the issue to Mets staff on Monday and he was the lone player not to travel to Jupiter, Florida, for an exhibition game against St. Louis.

''I didn't really know what was going on,'' Harvey said. ''I was having trouble using the restroom and, obviously, any time there's discoloration in your urine, it's not a great feeling. So I didn't know what was going on with my stomach, but we had some tests yesterday and everything is fine now.''

Harvey, who had a bandage on his right hand and a hospital bracelet on his left wrist, said he will not have to undergo further tests or procedures.

Mets captain David Wright said he was in contact with Harvey the past few days.

''Obviously from a personal standpoint it's a relief because you want to see guys in good health,'' Wright said. ''You never want to see anything else. And then from a baseball standpoint it's good news as well. Good news on all fronts. Should be ready to roll and glad it's basically a non-issue.''

Harvey was 13-8 with a 2.71 ERA in 29 starts last year after missing 2014 while recovering from Tommy John surgery.