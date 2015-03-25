Harris scores 17 points, including game-winner, to give A&M 70-68 win over No. 21 Missouri

next Image 1 of 2

Fabyon Harris had 17 points, including the game-winning 3-pointer with 12 seconds left, to help Texas A&M to a 70-68 victory over No. 21 Missouri on Thursday night.

The loss dropped the Tigers (16-6, 5-4 Southeastern Conference) to 0-5 in true road games. They have won three games at neutral sites this season.

Laurence Bowers was wide open when he hit a 3-pointer to give Missouri its first lead of the game, 68-67, with 53 seconds left.

Harris turned it over on Texas A&M's next possession, but Phil Pressey gave it right back with a turnover to set up the winning score for A&M (14-8, 4-5).

Ray Turner blocked a shot by Keion Bell with 2 seconds left to secure the win.

Alex Oriakhi led the Tigers with 15 points.