Harris helps Evansville beat Indiana State 64-59

Kenneth Harris had a double-double and Colt Ryan scored 15 points as Evansville rallied in the second half for a 64-59 victory over Indiana State on Saturday night.

Harris scored 18 points and grabbed a game-best 13 rebounds for the Purple Aces (7-5, 1-1 Missouri Valley), who trailed 29-21 at intermission but outscored Indiana State 43-30 in the second half.

Ryan, who came in shooting 49.2 percent from 3-point range, sank all of his team's 3-pointers, going 3 for 6.

Jake Odum led the Sycamores (6-7, 1-1) with game highs of 20 points and five steals.

Evansville led 6-4, but then Indiana State ran off 19 in a row, including 12 by Odum, for a 23-6 advantage with 10:04 left in the first half.

But the Purple Aces finally regained the lead 45-43 on Ryan's 3-pointer with 8:50 to go.

Evansville outrebounded Indiana State 37-36 and forced 22 turnovers.