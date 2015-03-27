Harris fuels Jazz win over Magic in OT 117-107

Devin Harris scored 21 points and had a key block that forced overtime to help the Utah Jazz defeat the Orlando Magic 117-107 and keep their lock on the final Western Conference playoff spot.

The Magic (36-27) dropped their second straight and first since All-Star center Dwight Howard had back surgery that will keep him out until next season.

Jameer Nelson led Orlando with 23 points, including three 3-pointers, but had his shot blocked at the end of regulation.

The Jazz trailed by 14 in the first half, by 12 in the third and by six midway through the fourth before rallying.

Al Jefferson's jumper tied it at 101 before Harris' big block.

The Jazz (34-30) moved ahead of Phoenix (33-31) for the eighth and final spot after the Suns lost to Denver earlier. But Utah and Phoenix play Tuesday in Salt Lake City, and the Suns hold the tiebreaker.Jefferson also scored 21 for Utah, with 10 rebounds and three blocks.

Jason Richardson and Ryan Anderson added 21 apiece for Orlando.

The Magic made 15 3-pointers on the night and the Jazz just four, but Utah hit two in overtime, one by Gordon Hayward and another by Harris that sealed it.

Now the Jazz can secure a playoff spot with a win Tuesday at home against the Suns.

The Magic must regroup after dropping their second straight.

Howard had surgery Friday in Los Angeles in which a herniated disc was repaired and some fragments removed. He will miss not only the playoffs but the London Olympics.

The Magic also have been without forward Hedo Turkoglu, who had surgery April 9 for a fractured cheekbone, and is questionable for the playoffs.

Combined the two accounted for 31.3 points and 18.3 rebounds. Saturday the Magic also were without 6-10 forward Earl Clark because of a sore left knee.

With so many key injuries Glen Davis suggested the motto "We all we got" as they head into the final stretch before the playoffs.

Early in Saturday's game, that was working.

Jason Richardson started 6 of 6 for the Magic, including 3 of 3 from beyond the arc, as the Magic jumped out to a 36-23 lead on 65 percent shooting.

Jefferson started 3 of 3 for the Jazz and had 11 first-quarter points, but the Jazz couldn't match Orlando's four 3-pointers in the quarter.

The Magic led by as many as 14 in the second before a 10-0 Jazz run.

Derrick Favors started it with a short jumper and ended the run with a powerful dunk that got Utah within 43-39.

During the run, rookie Enes Kanter drained an 18-footer as the shot clock wound down and Paul Millsap converted his block into a fast-break layup.

Favors gave Utah a 53-52 lead on crowd-pleasing reverse dunk in traffic.

Anderson followed with a 3-pointer for Orlando but Jefferson stole the ball, and Jamaal Tinsley set up rookie Alec Burks for a dunk that left it tied at 55 at the break.

In the third, the Jazz opened on a 12-7 run to take a 67-62 lead, but Orlando responded with a 16-0 run to surge ahead 78-67.

Nelson hit a pair of 3-pointers, while J.J. Redick and Anderson each hit a 3 during a four-minute span where the Jazz went scoreless.

Utah closed on a 14-5 run , sparked by DeMarre Carroll's 19-footer, Favors' put-back and Hayward's three-point play.

Notes: Turkoglu traveled with the Magic, his first road trip since he underwent surgery April 9 to repair a fractured cheekbone. .... Jazz Hall of Fame coach Jerry Sloan attended his first Jazz game since he abruptly resigned Feb. 10, 2011. He sat near midcourt, about four rows up ...The Jazz committed just 3 turnovers in the first half.