Harris English hits hole-in-one at the Tour Championship

Harris English, the world’s no. 11 ranked player on tour, walked up to a monstrous 223-yard hole-15 with his eyes likely on a par because it’s the tournament’s toughest hole — he walked away with an ace at The Tour Championship. We suck at golf.

This hole was a bogey machine all day and this swing ended up bringing English to six under and sliding him into the top-5. A huge swing that had no business happening. Regardless, we’re glad it did, even though we all wish it were us instead.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

And don’t forget the winner of this tournament takes home $15 million. Splashing down a shot from 200 yards is a start.