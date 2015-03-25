Harding joins Sparks

The Los Angeles Sparks have signed free agent guard Lindsey Harding to a multi-year contract.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Harding spent the past two seasons with Atlanta and also played two years in Minnesota and two in Washington. She owns career averages of 11.2 points, 4.2 assists and 3.3 rebounds in 180 games.

"I want to thank the owners, coaches, players, and most of all the wonderful Atlanta Dream fans for all of their support while making my time in Atlanta memorable," said Harding in a statement. "Now I'm looking forward to playing for the Los Angeles Sparks and their enthusiastic fans, another organization dedicated to excellence and winning."

Harding averaged 12.3 points and team-high 4.5 assists in 34 games for the Dream last season.

"We're thrilled about the addition of Lindsey Harding," said Sparks coach Carol Ross. "It's another bold and positive step for the Sparks. Lindsey is a talented, dynamic point guard built for speed and aggression. She will add to an already exciting guard tandem of Kristi Toliver and Alana Beard."

Harding was selected by Phoenix with the first overall pick of the 2007 WNBA Draft and was traded to Minnesota. She was a member of the 2007 All-Rookie Team and was a 2010 WNBA All-Star.