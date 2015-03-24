Harden, Rockets stun Wizards

Houston, TX (SportsNetwork.com) - James Harden's go-ahead layup with 0.7 seconds left lifted the Houston Rockets to a 113-112 victory on Wednesday night.

John Wall sunk a pair of foul shots to stake Washington to a 112-110 advantage with four seconds to play.

Harden drew an away-from-the-play foul prior to the ensuing inbounds and made the free throw to get the Rockets within a point.

Harden then got the ball at the top of the arc and split a pair of Washington defenders before driving in for the easy layup.

Kevin Seraphin's turnaround jumper from the left wing at the horn was off the mark.

"We were looking for them to foul on the first one and then get a layup on the second one. It worked out perfectly," said Houston head coach Kevin McHale.

Harden finished with 35 points, six rebounds and six assists, Dwight Howard tallied 24 points and 16 rebounds and Chandler Parsons added 18 points, 12 boards and six assists for Houston, which has won seven straight.

Trevor Ariza, who knocked down a franchise-record 10 3-pointers on 14 attempts, nailed all seven of his tries from beyond the arc in the third quarter. He had 21 of his 32 points in the third for the Wizards, who trailed by as many as 19 in that stanza before rallying back in it.

Wall recorded 19 points and 14 helpers in defeat.

"We fought hard and ended up losing by one," Wall said. "The bounces and calls didn't go our way towards the end, but they made the biggest plays and James got it going to the basket."

Two Howard free throws staked Houston to an 89-70 cushion with 3:32 left in the third, but Washington closed the frame on a 20-4 run.

Ariza knocked down five treys in a 2:18 span during the burst, which was capped on a Wall triple to whittle the deficit to 93-90 heading into the fourth.

Earlier, Houston led 38-26 after a quarter of play and 63-54 at the break.

Game Notes

Harden was 16-of-16 from the foul line ... Washington scored 24 points off 26 turnovers ... Houston shot 53.1 percent (34-of-64) from the field ... Bradley Beal netted 20 points for the Wizards ... Ariza also had 11 rebounds.