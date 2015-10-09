Expand / Collapse search
Happy flight! Royals rally to beat Astros, even series heading to Houston

By Dave Skretta | FoxSports

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Ben Zobrist hit a go-ahead single in the seventh inning, reliever Wade Davis got replay help for a key pickoff in the ninth and the Kansas City Royals rallied from a three-run hole to beat the Houston Astros 5-4 on Friday, evening their AL Division Series at a game apiece.

Kansas City took the lead when Alcides Escobar tripled off Will Harris (0-1) to open the seventh and Zobrist followed with his single through the left side.

Kelvin Herrera (1-0) and Ryan Madson each tossed a scoreless inning of relief for the Royals, and Davis came on to close it.

Davis walked Preston Tucker with one out. Pinch-runner Carlos Gomez was initially ruled safe when he made a dive back into first base, but the call was overturned upon review. Davis got Jose Altuve to ground out to end it.

Game 3 is Sunday at Houston. Astros ace Dallas Keuchel, who was 15-0 at home this season, starts against Edinson Volquez.