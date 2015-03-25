Hannover secures Djourou loan

Arsenal defender Johan Djourou will spend the rest of the season in Germany with Bundesliga side Hannover after he secured a loan move on Saturday.

Djourou has featured in 144 games for the Gunners since making his debut in October 2004, but the Switzerland international has been limited to only two appearances in all competitions so far this season.

"Johan Djourou is an internationally experienced footballer who we are convinced will be able to help us out quickly," said Hannover's director of sport Jorg Schmadtke. "He fits the bill perfectly for what we were looking for because he is also eligible to play for us in the UEFA Europa League."

The 25-year-old started 14 Premiership matches for Arsenal last term before falling down the pecking order this year, and he joins a Hannover side that sits in 11th place in the Bundesliga.