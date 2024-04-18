Hanna Cavinder announces return to Miami basketball: 'Itching to get back'

Hanna Cavinder announced her return to Miami Hurricanes basketball on Wednesday after taking a season off and seeing her twin sister sign with TCU late last year.

Cavinder posted a video on X of her time with the Hurricanes. She wrote she had been "itching" to get back on the basketball court.

"My last season of basketball was one of the most successful & challenging yrs of my life but it helped me grow immensely," she wrote. "The past few months I have been itching to get back to the game that I thought I lost the passion for.

"With that being said, I am returning for one more szn."

The Cavinder twins announced after Miami’s run to the Elite Eight in 2023 that they were stepping away from basketball. In between, Haley Cavinder transferred to TCU and is set to play for the Horned Frogs starting in the 2024-25 season.

Hanna Cavinder’s return to the Hurricanes will come after longtime head coach Katie Meier retired after the 2023-24 season. Miami replaced her with former Toledo head coach Tricia Cullop.

Hanna and Haley Cavinder transferred to Miami from Fresno State. Hanna averaged 3.8 points per game in 16.7 minutes.

The twin sisters are mostly known for their social media fame, which has helped them land lucrative NIL deals. Their joint TikTok account has more than 4.5 million followers.