Hanley Ramirez makes a bold prediction about the Red Sox's ALDS fate

By Chris Bahr | FoxSports
Oct 7, 2016; Cleveland, OH, USA; Boston Red Sox first baseman Hanley Ramirez (13) reacts after striking out to end in the top of the fourth inning against the Cleveland Indians in game two of the 2016 ALDS playoff baseball series at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

The Red Sox are one loss from elimination after being shut out by the Indians in Game 2 of the ALDS on Friday.

Just about everything that could go wrong has gone wrong for Boston, which isn't hitting or pitching anywhere like it did during a 93-win regular season that earned it the AL East title.

However, at least one member of the Red Sox is confident the series will return to Cleveland for Game 5 on Wednesday.

On the other hand, David Ortiz -- whose career would come to an end with another loss to the Indians -- is more angry than optimistic.

"Should I be happy? We're getting our [expletive] beat. Nothing to celebrate," Ortiz said after the Game 2 loss.

Game 3 is Sunday at 4 p.m. ET at Fenway Park.