Hampton defeats North Carolina A&T 82-77

Kwame Morgan had career highs of 36 points, five assists and four steals to lead Hampton over North Carolina A&T 82-77 on Monday night.

Morgan was 6 of 12 from 3-point range and 8 of 8 from the free-throw line and the Pirates scored 21 points off 16 turnovers.

Hampton (14-4, 4-1 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) led 57-55 with 9:25 to play before going on a 15-6 run. Morgan hit two free throws to cap the spurt and put Hampton up 72-61 with 4:29 remaining.

The Aggies (8-10, 3-2) cut it to three, 76-73, with 56 seconds left but Morgan answered with a jumper and the Pirates made all four of their free throws the rest of the way to seal it.

North Carolina A&T shot 52.9 percent from the field (27 of 51) but shot just 55.6 percent from the free-throw line (15 of 27).

Thomas Coleman led the Aggies with 16 points and 13 rebounds, and Marc Hill added 16 points.