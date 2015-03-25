Hampton beats 25th-seeded Safarova to become 10th US woman in 2nd round at French Open

next Image 1 of 2

Jamie Hampton gave the United States 10 women in the French Open's second round for the second consecutive year, beating 25th-seeded Lucie Safarova of the Czech Republic 7-6 (5), 3-6, 9-7 Wednesday.

Hampton, a 23-year-old who calls Auburn, Ala., home, earned her first victory at Roland Garros after losing in the first round last year.

Her best Grand Slam showing came at the Australian Open in January, when she pushed eventual champion Victoria Azarenka to three sets in the third round while dealing with a lower back problem.

The 10 Americans into the second round at the clay-court major tournament in 2012 and 2013 are the most since 11 did it in 2003. As few as four got that far in several recent years: 2011, 2009, 2008, 2006 and 2005.