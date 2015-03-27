Hammel reinstated from DL

The Baltimore Orioles reinstated pitcher Jason Hammel from the 15-day disabled list Thursday, in time for his start in the opener of a key four-game series against the New York Yankees.

Hammel had been placed on the DL back on July 14 thanks to a right knee injury which required surgery.

Acquired in the offseason -- along with reliever Matt Lindstrom -- from the Colorado Rockies in exchange for pitcher Jeremy Guthrie, Hammel went 8-6 with a 3.54 earned run average in 18 games started before his time on the shelf. Prior to his setback, Hammel led all Baltimore pitchers with 106 strikeouts.