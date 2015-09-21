Hamilton to undergo season-ending shoulder surgery

ST. LOUIS (AP) Billy Hamilton will undergo arthroscopic shoulder surgery later this week, ending the season for the Cincinnati Reds speedster.

General manager Walt Jocketty announced the move after Monday night's 2-1 loss to the Cardinals. Jocketty said the surgery is set for Friday in Cincinnati.

Hamilton leads the majors with 57 steals. He missed the last six starts after re-injuring his shoulder.

Jocketty said team doctors examined Hamilton on Saturday and found no structural damage. But the GM said it best to get the procedure done so Hamilton will be ready for spring training.