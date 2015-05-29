Hamilton hits 2 HR as Rangers top Red Sox

Arlington, TX (SportsNetwork.com) - Josh Hamilton continues to swing a hot bat in his new stint with his old team.

Hamilton hit a pair of solo home runs and the Texas Rangers beat the Boston Red Sox 7-4 on Friday to even a four-game series at one game apiece.

Hamilton's first home game as a Ranger since the AL Wild Card game in 2012 came on Thursday, with the lefty going 2-for-4 with an RBI single. His follow up was even better.

This was Hamilton's first multi-home run game since July 10, 2013, and ninth of his career. It backed Yovani Gallardo (5-6), who allowed two runs -- one earned -- on four hits over six innings of work.

Steven Wright (2-2) served up both homers and took the loss after yielding three runs in 5 2/3 innings for Boston.

"He threw a high number of strikes," said Red Sox manager John Farrell, who along with first baseman Mike Napoli were ejected in the eighth inning for arguing balls and strikes. "He had good action to his knuckleball and kept the game under control."

Hamilton opened the scoring in the second inning, when he worked the count full before ripping his first homer of the season to right. He took the knuckleballer out to right again in the fourth inning to make it 3-2.

In between, Texas took a 2-0 edge when Adam Rosales raced home on Wright's wild pitch in the bottom of the third, but Boston knotted it with a pair in the top of the fourth.

Hanley Ramirez singled, Napoli walked and Brock Holt reached on Gallardo's error to load the bases with no outs. Xander Bogaerts, who left Thursday's game after getting hit with a pitch, drove a sacrifice fly to right, and Blake Swihart singled in a run before Rusney Castillo grounded into an inning-ending double play.

Texas plated a pair of insurance runs in the home seventh against former Ranger Alexi Ogando. Hanser Alberto tripled home Robinson Chirinos and scored on Leonys Martin's single to center.

The runs proved crucial after Ramirez lifted a two-run homer to right against Ross Ohlendorf in the top of the eighth, but Chirinos restored a three-run cushion with his double to left in the home half.

Shawn Tolleson came on for the ninth and posted his sixth save with a 1-2-3 inning.

Game Notes

Hamilton has 53 RBI in 57 career games against Boston. He also has a 16-game hit streak at Globe Life Park dating back to his stint with the Angels, who traded him to Texas last month ... The Red Sox have lost four of five.