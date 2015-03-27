Hamels targets third straight win in desert finale

On Tuesday, the Phillies put on a power display that once defined the team and helped lead them to consecutive World Series appearances.

Another solid outing by the bats -- and a third straight victory from starter Cole Hamels -- this afternoon in the finale of a three-game series with the Arizona Diamondbacks would help Philadelphia earn a split of its 10-game road trip.

The Phillies have had an up-and-down trek out west, losing two of three in San Francisco before taking the first two in a four-game series at San Diego. However, Philadelphia managed just two runs in the final two games of that series, both losses, and was then handed a 9-5 setback by Arizona on Monday.

Three home runs allowed the Phils to halt their three-game slide to earn an 8-5 victory on Tuesday. Hunter Pence and Laynce Nix both hit two-run homers off Arizona starter Josh Collmenter, while Shane Victorino led off the eighth with a longball.

Pence snapped an 0-for-16 skid with his homer, which came one day after he was forced to sit out a game due to a left shoulder injury suffered while diving for a ball in Sunday's loss. He underwent a precautionary MRI earlier on Tuesday, but was in the starting lineup.

"We got a long season to go and this team has a lot of potential," Pence said.

Pete Orr hit a three-run triple and starter Vance Worley gave up a solo home run to Cody Ransom among five hits in six strong innings to pick up the win. Jonathan Papelbon retired the Diamondbacks in order in the ninth to earn his sixth save of the season.

Collmenter was tagged for six runs on nine hits over six-plus frames as Arizona lost for the sixth time in eight contests of a nine-game homestand.

"You take away a couple big blasts and we're in the ball game," Collmenter said.

Hamels aims to win his third straight start when the Phillies left-hander takes the hill for today's finale.

Hamels took a loss in a subpar debut on April 9, but has been solid over his last two outings. He struck out 10 batters in seven innings to beat the Mets on April 15, then held the Padres to a run over six frames of a 4-1 victory on Friday. The 28-year-old shook off two balks and six hits in the outing.

Hamels has made six career starts versus the Diamondbacks, going 3-1 with a 3.72 earned run average.

Trevor Cahill will try to rebound today from his first loss after allowing just two runs over his first two starts with the Diamondbacks. Those outings spanned 13 1/3 innings, but the righty was tagged for seven runs -- four earned -- on seven hits and two walks over 5 2/3 innings on Friday versus Atlanta.

"I was feeling pretty comfortable out there, it's just one of those things, like you make a bad pitch here or there, and they have a really good lineup and they're swinging the bats hot, so they'll make you pay every time," Cahill said.

Cahill, 24, has faced the Phillies once before and he earned a win by allowing just a run on three hits and three walks over 7 2/3 innings.

The Phillies and Diamondbacks split six encounters last season, with each team winning twice at home.