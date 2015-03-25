Hall of Fame DE Deacon Jones of famed Fearsome Foursome dead at 74

David "Deacon" Jones, a Hall of Fame defensive end credited with terming the word sack for how he knocked down quarterbacks, has died. He was 74.

The Washington Redskins say that Jones died of natural causes at his home in Southern California. Redskins general manager Bruce Allen, whose father, George, coached Jones with the Los Angeles Rams, calls Jones "one of the greatest players in NFL history. Off the field, he was a true giant."

Jones was the leader of the Rams' Fearsome Foursome unit from 1961-71, and then played for San Diego for two seasons before finishing his career with Washington in 1974. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1980 and was voted to the league's 75th anniversary all-time team.