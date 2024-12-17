Hall of Fame quarterback worries Caleb Williams could lose 'confidence' amid Bears' dreadful season

Pro Football Hall of Famer Troy Aikman expressed concern for Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams on Monday night amid a woeful season that saw the Bears’ losing streak drop to eight straight with a loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

Williams took a big hit from Vikings linebacke r Jihad Ward during the second half of the Bears’ 30-12 loss, but the rookie’s mental fitness appeared to be a bigger concern for Aikman than his physical fitness.

"When you mentioned we were watching him on the sidelines, he was grimacing and in an enormous amount of pain," Aikman said to Joe Buck during the ESPN broadcast, via The New York Post.

"And as I watch him, you can tell that he’s a defeated guy. I mentioned that he hasn’t been through anything like this at any point in his career. What you worry about is a rookie quarterback losing confidence."

Bears interim head coach Thomas Brown seems to believe that despite the toll this season has taken on all the players, Williams is in a "good spot" mentally.

"I think mentally he’s in a good spot," Brown said Tuesday. "Of course, he’s frustrated like we all are from the standpoint of just not getting the result. But confidence isn’t shaken."

Williams has been sacked this season a league-high of 58 times, just eight shy of the franchise record for sacks allowed.

"I think I’ve got a couple of bruises and contusions," Williams said after the game, adding that he doesn’t believe the sacks have been impacting him "mentally."

Williams said Monday that his rookie season has been "frustrating and encouraging" despite being 4-12, at the bottom of the NFC North, and out of the playoffs.