Chicago Bears

Hall of Fame quarterback worries Caleb Williams could lose 'confidence' amid Bears' dreadful season

The Bears have lost eight straight games

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
James Jones on Caleb Williams' body language: 'He needs to mature mentally' | The Facility Video

James Jones on Caleb Williams' body language: 'He needs to mature mentally' | The Facility

James Jones explains why Caleb Williams' body language after a fourth-quarter hit shows "he needs to mature mentally." The Chicago Bears fell short 30-12 against the Minnesota Vikings. Williams finished with 191 yards and a touchdown.

Pro Football Hall of Famer Troy Aikman expressed concern for Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams on Monday night amid a woeful season that saw the Bears’ losing streak drop to eight straight with a loss to the Minnesota Vikings. 

Williams took a big hit from Vikings linebacker Jihad Ward during the second half of the Bears’ 30-12 loss, but the rookie’s mental fitness appeared to be a bigger concern for Aikman than his physical fitness. 

Caleb Williams sacked

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams is sacked by Minnesota Vikings linebacker Jonathan Greenard at U.S. Bank Stadium on Dec. 16, 2024. (Brad Rempel-Imagn Images)

"When you mentioned we were watching him on the sidelines, he was grimacing and in an enormous amount of pain," Aikman said to Joe Buck during the ESPN broadcast, via The New York Post.

"And as I watch him, you can tell that he’s a defeated guy. I mentioned that he hasn’t been through anything like this at any point in his career. What you worry about is a rookie quarterback losing confidence."

Bears interim head coach Thomas Brown seems to believe that despite the toll this season has taken on all the players, Williams is in a "good spot" mentally. 

Caleb Williams walks off field

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams walks off the field after an incomplete third down pass against the Minnesota Vikings, Monday, Dec. 16, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

VIKINGS EXTEND WINNING STREAK TO 7 GAMES WITH BREEZY VICTORY OVER BEARS

"I think mentally he’s in a good spot," Brown said Tuesday. "Of course, he’s frustrated like we all are from the standpoint of just not getting the result. But confidence isn’t shaken." 

Williams has been sacked this season a league-high of 58 times, just eight shy of the franchise record for sacks allowed. 

"I think I’ve got a couple of bruises and contusions," Williams said after the game, adding that he doesn’t believe the sacks have been impacting him "mentally." 

Caleb Williams makes a pass

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams passes while under pressure from Minnesota Vikings linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel at U.S. Bank Stadium on Dec. 16, 2024. (Brad Rempel-Imagn Images)

Williams said Monday that his rookie season has been "frustrating and encouraging" despite being 4-12, at the bottom of the NFC North, and out of the playoffs. 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.