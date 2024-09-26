Haley Cavinder celebrates 1 year of dating Cowboys tight end

Jake Ferguson might have a little extra motivation on Thursday night.

Ferguson's Dallas Cowboys are facing their NFC East rivals in the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium, and he's hoping it's a continuation of celebrations.

On Sunday, his girlfriend, Miami Hurricanes basketball star Haley Cavinder, posted a collage of photos with the couple together to celebrate one year of dating.

Cavinder posted five photos of the two together, the first being before a Cowboys game, captioning the post, "a year of ferg."

The couple was linked last September after Cavinder wore his jersey in a social media post. Cavinder said trolls came out when they made their relationship public.

During a YouTube Q&A session with her sister, Haley said she received negative comments about her looks when her relationship made the rounds.

"I was in Forever 21 having a great day with my mom and Hanna, and I got this post. And I just started looking at the comments about my face," Cavinder said.

"I’m a confident girl, but when people are saying stuff about you – if you have a boyfriend and someone is talking about you online with your boyfriend … like coming at your features. I’m like, ‘This is new.' And obviously, Jake is a great guy, but you don’t want to be called ugly on the internet 24/7 and your boyfriend sees it. That’s not going to make anyone feel cool. So, I had a mental breakdown ."

Cavinder said Ferguson was there to support her, and she isn't afraid to boast about their relationship anymore.

Cavinder's twin sister, Hanna, dates Georgia quarterback Carson Beck.

Hanna had initially decided to forgo her final season of eligibility while Haley initially was transferring to TCU, but in April they jointly announced a return to Miami.

