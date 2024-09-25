Expand / Collapse search
Denver Broncos

Broncos linebacker Alex Singleton played 3 full quarters of game with torn ACL

Singleton played 49 snaps with the injury

Denver Broncos linebacker Alex Singleton will miss the remainder of the season with a torn ACL … that he actually played on.

Singleton suffered the injury during Denver's recent victory against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He will undergo surgery "probably about two weeks from now," head coach Sean Payton said.

However, it is likely that Singleton played with the injury without even realizing it. Payton said he suffered the injury "midway through the game" and "played two-thirds of the game with" it.

Alex Singleton

Denver Broncos linebacker Alex Singleton, #49, reacts after a play in the second quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium. (Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports)

"It was kind of remarkable. Then he reported [that] he felt a little soreness," Payton said. "They looked at it, we looked at it some more, and then sure enough he'll be scheduled for surgery probably about two weeks from now."

The injury occurred on the eighth defensive snap of the game for Denver. Singleton would go on to play 48 more snaps.

Payton added that both he and Singleton were surprised at the extent of the injury.

Alex Singleton on field

Alex Singleton, #49 of the Denver Broncos, warms up prior to an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on Sept. 22, 2024 in Tampa, Florida. (Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

"That one's tough," Broncos quarterback Bo Nix said. "If I had to explain Alex in one thing, what type of guy he is, it would be that.

"He’s the type of guy that would tear his ACL on the sixth play of the game and go out there and finish the game."

Patrick Surtain II added, "That's crazy, man."

"I've had players that have had ACL [tears], but I've never seen one in this fashion, and I was able to look at the MRI. I've never seen one where he felt like he could have played another game that night. Now the next morning there was swelling, but that's pretty remarkable," Payton continued.

Alex Singleton hyped

Alex Singleton, #49 of the Denver Broncos, celebrates after a play during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on Sept. 22, 2024 in Tampa, Florida. (Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

The Singleton-less Broncos will visit MetLife Stadium this weekend for a date with the New York Jets, who have won two-straight.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.