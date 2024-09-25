Broncos linebacker Alex Singleton played 3 full quarters of game with torn ACL

Denver Broncos linebacker Alex Singleton will miss the remainder of the season with a torn ACL … that he actually played on.

Singleton suffered the injury during Denver's recent victory against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He will undergo surgery "probably about two weeks from now," head coach Sean Payton said.

However, it is likely that Singleton played with the injury without even realizing it. Payton said he suffered the injury "midway through the game" and "played two-thirds of the game with" it.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"It was kind of remarkable. Then he reported [that] he felt a little soreness," Payton said. "They looked at it, we looked at it some more, and then sure enough he'll be scheduled for surgery probably about two weeks from now."

The injury occurred on the eighth defensive snap of the game for Denver. Singleton would go on to play 48 more snaps.

Payton added that both he and Singleton were surprised at the extent of the injury.

AARON RODGERS FEELS 'BAD' FOR BRETT FAVRE AMID PARKINSON'S DIAGNOSIS, SAYS HEALTH RISKS ARE 'PART OF OUR GAME'

"That one's tough," Broncos quarterback Bo Nix said. "If I had to explain Alex in one thing, what type of guy he is, it would be that.

"He’s the type of guy that would tear his ACL on the sixth play of the game and go out there and finish the game."

Patrick Surtain II added, "That's crazy, man."

"I've had players that have had ACL [tears], but I've never seen one in this fashion, and I was able to look at the MRI. I've never seen one where he felt like he could have played another game that night. Now the next morning there was swelling, but that's pretty remarkable," Payton continued.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Singleton-less Broncos will visit MetLife Stadium this weekend for a date with the New York Jets, who have won two-straight.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.