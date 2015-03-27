Hagins helps Delaware block William & Mary 61-48

Jamelle Hagins grabbed a career-high 17 rebounds and tied his career-high with seven blocked shots as Delaware punished William & Mary inside and won 61-48 Wednesday night.

The Blue Hens (7-6, 2-1 Colonial Athletic Association) got 16 points from Jawan Carter and snapped a two-game losing streak while handing the Tribe (4-10, 0-3) their fifth straight loss overall and their eighth straight road defeat this season.

Delaware won the rebounding battle 44-23. Hagins, a 6-foot-8 sophomore forward who scored nine points, also blocked seven shots against Villanova on Dec. 18. His presence inside harassed Tribe shooters, who made only 18 of 54 shots from the field (33.3 percent).

Marcus Kitts scored 11 points for William & Mary, its only player in double figures. Leading scorer Quinn McDowell, who entered the game averaging 15.3 points a contest, was held to seven.