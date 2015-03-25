Expand / Collapse search
January 13, 2015

Guthrie fades at the end and falls into tie with Cabrera-Bello at BMW Masters

By | Associated Press

SHANGHAI – Luke Guthrie stumbled at the end of the third round and shared the lead Saturday with Rafa Cabrera-Bello in the BMW Masters.

Guthrie has led this European Tour event since the opening round, and he had a three-shot lead playing the back nine at Lake Malaren. But he made bogey on two of his last three holes for an even-par 72. Cabrera-Bello played bogey-free in his round of 67, picking up a birdie on the par-3 17th that eventually left him tied with the 23-year-old American.

They were at 8-under 208, one shot ahead of Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano, who had a 67.

Rory McIlroy ran off four straight birdies on the back nine and was working his way into contention until a double bogey on the last hole. He was six behind.