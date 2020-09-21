Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Soccer
Published

Gundogan the latest Man City player to contract coronavirus

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 21Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 21

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Ilkay Gundogan has become the latest Manchester City player to test positive for the coronavirus.

The Premier League club gave no details of Gundogan's condition on Monday, only saying he would be self isolating for 10 days based on government protocols.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“Everyone at the club wishes Ilkay a speedy recovery,” City said.

Two weeks ago, City announced Riyad Mahrez and Aymeric Laporte had contracted COVID-19.

City opens its season on Monday night against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Trending in Sports