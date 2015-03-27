Guillen to return to Florida for Castro apology

Marlins manager Ozzie Guillen will return to Miami from Philadelphia to apologize again for a remark he made about Fidel Castro that has angered Cuban Americans, with at least two local officials saying he should lose his job.

There was also a backlash at the state level. The chairman of the Florida Hispanic Legislative Caucus called for "punitive measures" against Guillen.

Five games into his tenure as Marlins manager, Guillen planned to fly to Miami and apologize Tuesday at Marlins Park. The Marlins and Phillies are off Tuesday before their series in Philadelphia resumes Wednesday.

Guillen told Time magazine he loves Castro and respects the Cuban leader for staying in power so long.