Guilherme Vasconcelos, a mixed martial artist who competed in the UFC and Bellator, has died, his family said on Wednesday. He was 38.

Vasconcelos’ cause of death was unclear. MMA Junkie reported Tuesday he had posted a photo outside a gym 24 hours before his death was announced.

"We were looking forward to your visit for Christmas, which will no longer happen. Life is fleeting, and we woke up to this devastating news. What a time we live in," Vasconcelos’ uncle wrote in a post on Facebook, according to TMZ Sports.

The Brazilian native competed for several companies before he made his debut at Bellator 157 in June 2016. He defeated Jordan Dowdy and John Mercurio in his first two Bellator bouts before suffering a string of losses.

He last fought in Bellator in October 2019.

Vasconcelos made one appearance in the UFC, fighting against Luke Zachrich in July 2014 on the UFC 175 card. He lost via unanimous decision and did not fight for the company again.

He was 10-6 as a pro in MMA.

Vasconcelos was also in the celebrity world for a brief moment. He was linked with pop star Demi Lovato for a short period of time in 2017. They broke up after a few months.