Guardians' Myles Straw engages in trash talk with Yankees' fans before garbage incident, video shows

Cleveland Guardians outfielder Myles Straw slammed New York Yankees fans as the "worst fan base on the planet" after this weekend’s garbage-pelting incident but a video circulating on social media this week shows Straw seemingly engaging in trash-talking right before the crowd unleashed.

Video from the perspective of a fan in left field appeared to show fans mocking Guardians outfielder Steven Kwan, who was injured trying to make a catch but collided with the wall.

"Stay down, Kwan," one man is heard shouting.

As Straw and the outfielders stare down the chirping fans, someone shouts, "Get mad, get mad!" prompting him to scale the wall and repeatedly shout, "Hit me motherf---er."

WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE

Closing in on their eventual comeback victory, fans began hurling bottles, cans and debris at the Cleveland outfielders in the ninth inning. Stars Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and other New York players rushed toward the wall to try and control the crowd.

After the game, Straw said the Yankees fans were "classless," and called them the "worst fan base on the planet."

"They need to be held accountable, and I think there should be rules set up for that because that’s ridiculous and that should not happen," Cleveland's center fielder Oscar Mercado said of the fans. "Say whatever you want to say and do whatever you want to do. But, at the end of the day, there’s got to be consequences for behavior like that."

Guardians manager Terry Francona said after the game that Straw was "sticking up for his teammate."

"Kid’s out there bleeding, checking him for a concussion," Francona said, via Bally Sports Cleveland . "I just think probably emotions got a little out of control. Regardless, I don’t think people can throw stuff at our players on the field. That’s never gonna be OK."

Fox News’ David Aaro contributed to this report.