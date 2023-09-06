Expand / Collapse search
Cleveland Guardians

Guardians manager Terry Francona suggests time in dugout could be coming to an end

Francona guided the Guardians back to the World Series in 2016

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona suggested the 2023 season could be his final in the dugout.

Francona has battled some health issues over the last few years, but stepping away for good was never really brought up. However, the 64-year-old, two-time World Series champion manager suggested in an interview with MLB Network Radio on Tuesday that "it’s time" to call it a career.

Terry Francona vs the Rays

Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona stands for the national anthem before a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

"I’ve been pretty clear with people. I don’t want to have the last month be a send off or a pity party because that’s not how I feel. But, it’s time and my body is telling me that, my head is telling me that and I don’t want to stay on for the wrong reasons," he said.

"I hope I have too much respect for not just the game, but for this organization to do that. So, I’ve been pretty clear with the guys I work for and told them to start preparing."

Terry Francona takes the ball

Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona, left, takes pitcher Trevor Stephan, #37, out of the game in the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Francona took over in Cleveland in 2013. He led the Guardians to an American League pennant in 2016 – the organization’s first World Series appearance since 1997. The team lost to the Chicago Cubs.

He is the winningest manager in Guardians history with a 911-744 record. Cleveland fell to the Minnesota Twins later Tuesday night.

Terry Francona talks to umpires

Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona, center, talks with umpires Ben May, left, and Jeff Nelson, right, in the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Francona also led the Boston Red Sox to World Series championships in 2004 and 2007, effectively ending the "Curse of the Bambino." He managed the Philadelphia Phillies from 1997 to 2000.

