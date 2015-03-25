Guard Lance Louis, fullback Jorvorskie Lane among 9 cut by Miami Dolphins

Veteran guard Lance Louis is among nine players cut by the Miami Dolphins to meet the NFL deadline for the 75-man roster limit.

Louis signed a $1.6 million, one-year deal with Miami in March, but only $100,000 was guaranteed. The former Chicago Bears starter was coming off knee surgery and became expendable when he was unable to beat out incumbent John Jerry on the first team.

The Dolphins waived No. 1 fullback Jorvorskie Lane, signaling they're likely to go with three wide receivers often this season.

Also waived Tuesday were linebacker Michael Clay, receivers Julius Pruitt, Andrell Smith and Jeff Fuller, defensive end Emeka Onyenekwu and linebackers Nathan Williams and David Hinds.

