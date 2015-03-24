Growth in digital programming and online streaming transforms Olympic experience for viewers

The Sochi games are the first Olympics where more hours of video are available online than on television, rapidly transforming the way people experience the event.

NBC said more than 30 million people have already visited its Olympics website, up 54 percent from Vancouver. NBC is streaming all of the Olympic competition live online in the U.S., along with other offerings like the "Gold Zone" show that rapidly sends viewers to different venues.

Continuing a trend first noticed during the London summer games two years ago, NBC is finding all of the extra content helps its prime-time broadcast.

NBC's top researcher, Alan Wurtzel, said only 15 percent of Olympics viewers told them that knowing results in advance made them less interested in watching during prime-time.