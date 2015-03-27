Grizzlies stay hot, top Blazers

Rudy Gay put home 21 points and pulled down six rebounds as the Memphis Grizzlies topped the Portland Trail Blazers, 93-89, at FedEx Forum on Saturday.

O.J. Mayo added 14 points, Marreese Speights had 13 points and 11 rebounds, while Marc Gasol and Dante Cunningham scored 12 points apiece for the Grizzlies, who have won four straight games. With the victory, the Grizzlies moved to within a half-game of the idle Los Angeles Clippers for the fourth seed in the Western Conference.

J.J. Hickson scored a game-high 23 points and ripped down 13 boards for the Blazers, who have dropped five consecutive games. Jamal Crawford added 21 points, while Wesley Matthews finished with 16 points and seven rebounds in defeat.