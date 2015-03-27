Grizzlies stay hot against skidding Warriors

Dante Cunningham scored nine of his 13 points in the fourth quarter, and the Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Golden State Warriors, 98-94, on Tuesday.

Mike Conley added 18 points and five rebounds for the Grizzlies, who have won three straight games and five of six. O.J. Mayo nailed four three-pointers en route to 19 points.

David Lee registered a double-double with 22 points and 13 rebounds for Golden State, which has lost six consecutive contests.