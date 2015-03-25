Grizzlies sign Franklin

The Memphis Grizzlies signed guard Jamaal Franklin to a multi-year contract on Friday.

Franklin was selected by Memphis in the second round of the 2013 NBA Draft.

He led San Diego State in scoring (17.0 points), rebounding (9.5), assists (3.3) and steals (1.61) last season as a junior. He was the only Division I player to pace his team in all four categories.

The 22-year-old Franklin helped guide the Aztecs to three consecutive Mountain West titles and three straight NCAA Tournament appearances. He was named the 2011-12 Mountain West Player of the Year.