Grizzlies' Ja Morant under police investigation following gun incident

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant is under investigation in Colorado after he appeared to brandish a gun while in a nightclub after the team had played the Denver Nuggets on Friday night, police said.

Morant appeared in a livestream on Instagram and is believed to have filmed the incident in Glendale, located right outside Denver.

Glendale police Capt. Jamie Dillon told The Associated Press authorities didn’t receive any calls or complaints about Morant’s actions but began looking into them Saturday after learning about the video that circulated on social media.

Police are probing whether Morant broke any laws.

There is no timetable for Morant’s return to the team, coach Taylor Jenkins said Sunday before they took on the Los Angeles Clippers. The superstar point guard was going to be away from the team for at least two games.

Jenkins said that Morant has made "difficult decisions and poor choices" that he has to be accountable for.

"He’s definitely embracing the mistakes that he’s made, but only time will tell. We’re going to support him, and we’re going to hold him accountable to make those changes," Jenkins said, declining to lay out the exact steps Morant needed to accomplish to return to the Grizzlies.

"We love him, we want what’s best for him, we support him. It’s going to be a difficult process, but we’ve got a great group to get through this."

Jenkins added that it was "an ongoing healing process."

Morant issued an apology for the incident.

"I take full responsibility for my actions last night," Morant said. "I'm sorry to my family, teammates, coaches, fans, partners, the city of Memphis and the entire Grizzlies organization for letting you down. I'm going to take some time away to get help and work on learning better methods of dealing with stress and my overall well-being."

The gun incident is the latest in a string of controversies looming over the superstar point guard. Morant actions were investigated after a Jan. 29 incident in Memphis that he said led to a friend, Davonte Pack, of his being banned from home games for a year.

Morant and Pack also are involved in a civil lawsuit brought after an incident this past summer in which a 17-year-old alleged that they assaulted him at Morant’s home. The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office said in January that it was "aware of the incident, and after careful review of the facts, decided that there was not enough evidence to proceed with a case."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.